Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SEA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA Company Profile

SEA stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

