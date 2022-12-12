Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 11,085 Shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Powered Brands worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Powered Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in Powered Brands by 10.6% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 233,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POW opened at $10.07 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

