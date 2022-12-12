Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 62,211 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 188,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 143.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $10.07 on Monday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

