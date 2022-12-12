Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1,407.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

