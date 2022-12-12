Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $85,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $244.05 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.