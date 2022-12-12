Northern Trust Co. (NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Northern Trust Price Performance
NTRSO stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.
Northern Trust Company Profile
