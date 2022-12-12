Northern Trust Co. (NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NTRSO stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

