NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 293,489 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 55,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NRG stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

