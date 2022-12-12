Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

