NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268.36 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $40.70 or 0.00239477 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $268.36 million and $204.34 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.4710998 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $203.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

