Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.46.

Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

