Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $7,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

