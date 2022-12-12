Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

