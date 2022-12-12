Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

