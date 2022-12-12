O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $827.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $801.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

