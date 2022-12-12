Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.45.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

