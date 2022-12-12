Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

