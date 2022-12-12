Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.