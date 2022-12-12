Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $232.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.92.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

