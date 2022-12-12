Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $232.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.92.
PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Read More
