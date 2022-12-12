Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $158.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

