Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

PARA opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

