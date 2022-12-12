Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Price Performance
PARA opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
