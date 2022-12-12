Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TSE:PSI opened at C$15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.12 and a 12-month high of C$17.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean purchased 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

