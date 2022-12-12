Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by CSFB to Neutral

CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.83 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.07 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

About Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.