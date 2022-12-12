Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perficient stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $75,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

