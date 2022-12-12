Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

