Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $102.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

