PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 46,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,227,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHX. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

