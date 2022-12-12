Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 49.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 566,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.