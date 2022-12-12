Piper Sandler Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $104.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

About Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.