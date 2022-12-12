Piper Sandler Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $104.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $28.57.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
