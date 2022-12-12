Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 14th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.5 %

PL opened at $5.27 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.