Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 14th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.5 %
PL opened at $5.27 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.