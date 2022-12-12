Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil makes up 2.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Murphy Oil worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Murphy Oil by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.97 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

