Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Cut by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

