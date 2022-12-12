Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $297,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.