Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $305.09 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 319.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.04% of DexCom worth $305,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 394.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.1 %

DXCM stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 214.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

