Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.17 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
