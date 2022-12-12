Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $11.17 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

