Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.28 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

