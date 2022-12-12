Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $238.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.