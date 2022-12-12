Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.68 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after buying an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

NYSE IFF opened at $107.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

