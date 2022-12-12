Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

