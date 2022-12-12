Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,768,713 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,768,713 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

