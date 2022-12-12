Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,770 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

