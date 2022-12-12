Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.68, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

