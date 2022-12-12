QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QCOM opened at $119.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

