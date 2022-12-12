Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $173,000 Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 8X8 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.