Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,750 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 956.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SunOpta by 685.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta Price Performance

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at $430,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STKL opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.