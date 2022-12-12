Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,750 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 956.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SunOpta by 685.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on STKL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Shares of STKL opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
