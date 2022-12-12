RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

