Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

