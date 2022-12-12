Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

