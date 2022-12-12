Reviewing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 9.39 $6.48 million $0.32 190.32 Samsara $428.35 million 15.67 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -12.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Agilysys and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.91%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Agilysys.

Summary

Agilysys beats Samsara on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

