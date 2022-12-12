RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of RMMZ opened at $15.37 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

