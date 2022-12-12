RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.