RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

