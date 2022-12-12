RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,097,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $609,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

